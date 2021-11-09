Pedestrian Dies After Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus in Hialeah Gardens

A pedestrian died and several others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus Tuesday in Hialeah Gardens.

The crash happened before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of NW 103rd Street and NW 77th Avenue.

A Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on State Road 826 when it hit the pedestrian, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Dodge then crashed into a black Audi sedan, a white Honda sedan and a school bus, the FHP said.

The pedestrian died at the scene, and the driver of the Audi was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center. Passengers on the school bus only had minor injuries.

The southbound 826 exit ramp to NW 103rd Street and a portion of 103rd was shut down for the investigation.