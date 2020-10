A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck Friday in Hollywood.

The crash happened on Hollywood Boulevard west of Interstate 95, according to the Hollywood Police Deparment. Traffic in the area was congested and all lanes were blocked during rush hour.

BREAKING: On scene where police are investigating a fatality after a truck hit a pedestrian. Traffic near Hollywood Blvd. and I-95 is heavily congested. Im live at 6 on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/PgVsjd37ZA — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) October 23, 2020

Further details were not released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.