Pedestrian killed after being struck by 2 separate vehicles in Brownsville

A pedestrian has been killed after officials said they were struck by two separate vehicles early Tuesday morning in Brownsville.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, at about 5:47 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a traffic crash where a pedestrian was struck by two vehicles in the area of 48 Street NW 32 Avenue.

Miami–Dade Fire Rescue responded to the incident and determined the pedestrian was dead at the scene.

Both drivers remained on the scene, and the MDPD Traffic Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim or the drivers involved.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.