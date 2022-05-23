Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in NE Miami-Dade

Police are searching for the driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the street in northeast Miami-Dade Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Police said the crash took place just before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 114th Street.

According to police, the male victim was crossing the street when he was hit by a dark colored Volkswagen.

The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene.

The driver of the car fled and did not call 911, according to police. Investigators did not release information on the driver of the car or any specific details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.