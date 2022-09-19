Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Brightline Train in Hollywood

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Hollywood Monday.

The incident happened shortly after 12 p.m. in the area of Tyler Street and North 21st Avenue, Hollywood Police officials said.

Officials didn't release the person's identity.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

The incident happened as National Rail Safety Week was kicking off.