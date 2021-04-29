Broward County

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Pompano Beach

By Brian Hamacher

NBC 6

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Pompano Beach Wednesday night.

The incident happened shortly before midnight in the 1800 block of North Federal Highway.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the location and found the victim on the roadway with severe injuries.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. Their identity hasn't been released.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

