Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Fort Lauderdale Monday.

The incident was reported in the 2100 block of Northwest 6th Street.

Footage showed the victim's body not far from the tracks with a Trirail train stopped nearby and Fort Lauderdale police officers at the scene.

#TRAFFICALERT: 2100 blk of NW 6 ST - train vs. pedestrian. Officers on scene. Please seek alternate route. Follow here for updates ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OcO89HE0Gm — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) March 1, 2021

No other information was immediately known.

