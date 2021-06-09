People Booted From Marlins Game for ‘Trump Won' and ‘Proud Boys' Signs

Multiple people were ejected from the Miami Marlins game Tuesday night after they hung signs supporting the Proud Boys and Donald Trump.

Multiple photos showed the massive signs reading "Trump Won - Take Back America" and "Proud Boys Did Nothing Wrong - Free All Political Prisoners 1/6/21" unfurled at the game as the Marlins played the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot Park.

A spokesperson for the team confirmed at least five people were ejected from the stadium after the signs violated the ballpark's rules on banner size and messaging.

According to the Marlins' guidelines, signs or banners can't be bigger than 3'x5' and can't be political.

The team spokesperson said the stadium also has a policy requiring clear bags, so it's unknown how the signs were brought into the park.

Proud Boys members describe themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists." Its members frequently have engaged in street fights with antifascist activists at rallies and protests.

More than two dozen leaders, members and associates of the far-right group have been charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Trump in the 2020 election.