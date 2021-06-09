Donald Trump

People Booted From Marlins Game for ‘Trump Won' and ‘Proud Boys' Signs

Signs reading "Trump Won - Take Back America" and "Proud Boys Did Nothing Wrong - Free All Political Prisoners 1/6/21" hung at loanDepot Park

By NBC 6 Digital Team

Getty images

Multiple people were ejected from the Miami Marlins game Tuesday night after they hung signs supporting the Proud Boys and Donald Trump.

Multiple photos showed the massive signs reading "Trump Won - Take Back America" and "Proud Boys Did Nothing Wrong - Free All Political Prisoners 1/6/21" unfurled at the game as the Marlins played the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot Park.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

A spokesperson for the team confirmed at least five people were ejected from the stadium after the signs violated the ballpark's rules on banner size and messaging.

Local

Doral 1 hour ago

4 Doral Police Officers Relieved of Duty Amid Federal Investigation

Miami-Dade 12 hours ago

Rapper Who Survived Miami-Dade Mass Shooting Died Days Later in Fiery Crash: Father

According to the Marlins' guidelines, signs or banners can't be bigger than 3'x5' and can't be political.

The team spokesperson said the stadium also has a policy requiring clear bags, so it's unknown how the signs were brought into the park.

Proud Boys members describe themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists." Its members frequently have engaged in street fights with antifascist activists at rallies and protests.

More than two dozen leaders, members and associates of the far-right group have been charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Trump in the 2020 election.

NBC 6 and AP

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpMiami MarlinsMarlinsProud Boys
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us