People Rescued From Sinking Boat Off Haulover Park

Three people were rescued from a sinking boat Friday in the waters off Haulover Park, officials said.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received the call before 3 p.m. and responded to 10800 Collins Avenue.
Everyone was accounted for and rescued by another vessel, fire rescue said. Footage from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be an overturned boat in the water.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
