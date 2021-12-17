People Rescued From Sinking Boat Off Haulover Park

Three people were rescued from a sinking boat Friday in the waters off Haulover Park, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received the call before 3 p.m. and responded to 10800 Collins Avenue.

Everyone was accounted for and rescued by another vessel, fire rescue said. Footage from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be an overturned boat in the water.

