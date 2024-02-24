Divers search Miami River after person falls off charter boat

Miami Fire Rescue divers searched the Miami River on Saturday after a passenger reportedly fell off a charter boat.

The man, possibly in his 30s, fell into the Miami River off of NW North River Drive and NW 4th Street, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Authorities say the boat -- that was chartered around 11 a.m. -- was on its way back and waiting in line for the 5th Street bridge to go up, when the man went overboard around 2:30 p.m.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue as well as crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and FWC were seen responding to the scene as divers searched the area between the Flagler SW 1st Street bridge and NW 5th Street bridge throughout the evening.

Miami Fire Rescue are considering this to be a recovery mission as of Saturday evening. The river reopened at about 6:30 p.m.

The FWC is the lead agency.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.