Person Found Shot Inside Car After Reported Crash in NW Miami-Dade

Police respond to a person shot in a car in NW Miami-Dade on May 21, 2020.

A person was rushed to the hospital after they were found shot inside a car that reportedly crashed into a building in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 11800 block of Northwest 12th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said someone reported that the car had crashed into a building, then found the person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other information was immediately known.

