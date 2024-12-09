Miami-Dade County

Person hospitalized after vehicle ends up in canal in southwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they received a call shortly after 2 p.m. of a vehicle in a canal near the 39000 block of Southwest 8th Street

By NBC6

A person was hospitalized after a vehicle ended up in a canal in southwest Miami-Dade on Monday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they received a call shortly after 2 p.m. of a vehicle in a canal near the 39000 block of Southwest 8th Street.

One person was bale to get out of the vehicle but was airlifted to a local hospital as a trauma alert, officials said.

No other people were inside the vehicle.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be a dump truck completely submerged in the canal with police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers at the scene.

It's unknown how the vehicle ended up in the canal, but the incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
