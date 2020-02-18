Broward County

Person in Custody After Allegedly Firing Shots at Davie Officers: Police

Police responded to reports of a car crash near the Wendy’s located off Griffin Road and State Road 7 just after 2 a.m. when one of the officers was shot at

Police have taken a person into custody who allegedly fired shots at an officer early Tuesday morning outside a Davie fast food restaurant.

Police responded to reports of a car crash near the Wendy’s located off Griffin Road and State Road 7 just after 2 a.m. when one of the officers was shot at.

The shooter fled the scene while police searched the area.

Eventually, the person sought was taken into custody. Police did not release their identity or what charges they may face but did say no one was shot and no officer fired their weapon during the incident.

