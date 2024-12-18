Suspect arrested he's found driving carjacked Amazon truck in Miami: Police

A suspect was in custody after a Amazon truck that was carjacked in Miami Shores was found in Miami Wednesday, officials said.

The incident began when the Amazon driver was carjacked around 3:25 p.m. while making deliveries in the area of 92nd Street and Northeast 10th Court, Miami Shores Police said.

The suspect struck the driver in the face and stole the truck and all its contents, police said.

"I was inside the beauty salon doing my manicure and then all of a sudden everybody started screaming," witness Keily Chacon said.

A short time later, Miami Police spotted the suspect driving the truck in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 23rd Street.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Hassan Rkein, was taken into custody and the truck was recovered.

The Amazon driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Rkein is being charged with carjacking and could face more charges, police said.

