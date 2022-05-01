Person Injured, Dog Dies in Duplex Fire in Pompano Beach

Fire rescue crews spent part of Sunday morning putting out a blaze that broke out in a duplex home in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said the fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. at the home near Fairview Park. Investigators did not say what caused the fire to begin but said they were able to contain it to a single unit.

One person was treated for injuries at the scene.

Crews were able to rescue two dogs from the home, but one died at the scene.

