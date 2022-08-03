Person Killed After Being Struck by Truck Near Florida's Turnpike in Miramar

Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash in Miramar that killed one person who was struck by a box truck.

Miramar Police said the crash took place in the southbound lanes of Red Road near Miramar Parkway, just north of the Florida's Turnpike.

MPD said the box truck struck the pedestrian, killing them at the scene. Officials have not released the victim's identity or details on the crash.

The driver, who was also not identified, stayed on the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.