Driver hospitalized after crash involving school bus in NW Miami-Dade

A driver was hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles in northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 12th Street and Northwest 127th Avenue when a car that was trying to make a left turn collided with another car, which then crashed into the school bus, Miami-Dade Police said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a severely-damaged vehicle crashed into the front of the school bus.

Police said there was a driver and two juveniles on the bus at the time but neither child was injured.

The driver of the bus was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. The people in one of the cars were trapped at one point and had to be extricated but weren't injured, police said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.