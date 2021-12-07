Person Struck and Killed by Brightline Train in North Miami Beach

Police are investigating a morning crash involving a Brightline high-speed train that struck and killed a person Tuesday in North Miami Beach.

The crash took place near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 156th Street, where the train was stopped shortly after the incident took place.

Police have not released any details on the crash or the identity of the person killed at this time.

