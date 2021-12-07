Miami-Dade

Person Struck and Killed by Brightline Train in North Miami Beach

Police have not released any details on the crash or the identity of the person killed at this time

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating a morning crash involving a Brightline high-speed train that struck and killed a person Tuesday in North Miami Beach.

The crash took place near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 156th Street, where the train was stopped shortly after the incident took place.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Police have not released any details on the crash or the identity of the person killed at this time.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 to Know: Condo Buildings Residents Say Bikes Are Being Stolen, ‘Canes Announce New Coach

carrie meek 17 hours ago

Funeral Planned for Former Florida Congresswoman Carrie Meek

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeBrightlinedeadly crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us