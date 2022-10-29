PETA Protestors Urge Miami Seaquarium to Close Over Treatment of Dolphins

Protestors from PETA gathered outside Miami Seaquarium Saturday afternoon after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report said the dolphins' diet at the marine attraction was cut by 60%.

Protestors held up signs and chanted "we love dolphins" as people drove by, hoping to get their message across.

A report from the USDA revealed that the dolphins at the Miami Seaquarium were not being properly nutritioned after 60% of their food rations were cut, resulting in thin animals.

"The Miami Seaquarium continues to violate federal law and animals continue to suffer miserably," one protestor said.

"Dolphins were starved until their bones were visible. Emaciated animals were forced to perform more frequently and dolphins have been attacking trainers and the public out of the stress of their intense confinement," she said.

According to the report by the USDA, the assistant director of animal training consulted with corporate trainers and the animal care specialists' manager to decrease the diets of nine of the 12 dolphins at Dolphin Harbor.

The report stated multiple dolphins were very thin with at least one dolphin’s ribs showing.

Many of the dolphins experienced regurgitation during training sessions after the diet change, the report also said.

“I want to be very clear about the Miami Seaquarium’s commitment to providing the best possible environment for the health and well-being of the animals in our care,” said Patrick Pearson, General Manager of Miami Seaquarium.

“When we assumed management earlier this year, we set out to correct decades of difficult circumstances. We know the world is watching and we welcome that attention because, in addition to providing the highest level of care for these animals, we want to be advocates for animal well-being around the world," he said.

Protestors are calling for the city and the county to shut down Miami Seaquarium due to the findings in the USDA report.