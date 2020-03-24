Petition Created to Suspend Tolls on Florida’s Roadways Amid Coronavirus Crisis

A Florida woman is pushing for the suspension of tolls on all roadways in the wake of the coronavirus crisis sweeping the state.

Linda Sibley told NBC affiliate WESH-TV she has started a petition that would call for the suspension of all tolls – including those collected on Florida’s Turnpike as well as others across South Florida – until restrictions on the entertainment industry have been lifted by Governor Ron Desantis.

“Instead of looking at how much the state is going to lose if he stops toll road collections, look at how much is going to be saved by all of these people who need to be counting their pennies now,” Sibley told the station.

Sibley said she has over 1,200 signatures on the petition, adding that the state collects about $500,000 a day on tolls across the state.

The Governor’s office told the station that a suspension would only be needed during emergency evacuations from storms, adding they previously announced a suspension of cash collections in an effort to speed up travel but added there are not as many drivers on the roadways as normal due to restrictions.