Photographers Team Up to Offer Free Headshots to Job Seekers

The pandemic has caused record levels of unemployment, especially in South Florida. But a group of local photographers united Wednesday to do their part to help people like Nicole Rosa.

“I’ve never had headshots before,” she said. “Headshots are very important.”

Nicole was one of dozens of people who booked a 10-minute appointment for a free headshot photo session at the Shops of Merrick Park Wednesday.

“I actually expected one or two pictures, especially because there was a 10-minute window and I thought it would be really quick, but it’s actually really personable,” she said.

The local photographers provided the free service as part of a bigger, nationwide effort to donate 10,000 headshots to those looking for a job.

“It’s to help the members in the communities that were all affected by the pandemic and unemployment,” said Adriana Imbert, an event spokesperson.

Jorge Nunez, a retired teacher, said the free headshots would help him as he worked to re-join the workforce.

“I’m looking to go back to work and do something, probably in education,” he told NBC 6.

The service was an opportunity and also a reminder of some of the good out there, he said.

“You’ve got people that are pitching in, such as the folks here that are doing headshots at no cost,” he said. “If you had to pay for a service like this, it would be a strain on yourself, on the household.”

Event organizers said about 100 people got their headshots at the Coral Gables location, and another 200 at Mizner Park in Boca Raton.

Each of the participants received six photographs they will be able to use on their resume or online job search profiles.