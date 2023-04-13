Broward County

PHOTOS: See Flooded Streets Left Behind by Record-Setting Rainfall in South Florida

See photos of South Florida residents recovering from the rainfall that left their neighborhoods flooded this week

By Gabi Rodriguez and Nina Lin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A record-setting rainfall turned parts of South Florida into an extension of the Atlantic on Wednesday, with places like the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport emerging from over 25 inches of water by Thursday morning.

From drones to cellphones, the cameras have been rolling to capture photos of the historic weather event that took over the Broward County area this week. Here are some of the best shots.

Scenes From Record-Setting Rainfall in South Florida

NBC6 viewers also sent in images of their flooded neighborhoods.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Viewer Photos: Scenes From Record-Setting Rainfall in South Florida

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyBrowardFort LauderdalefloodingFloods
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us