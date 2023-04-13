A record-setting rainfall turned parts of South Florida into an extension of the Atlantic on Wednesday, with places like the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport emerging from over 25 inches of water by Thursday morning.

From drones to cellphones, the cameras have been rolling to capture photos of the historic weather event that took over the Broward County area this week. Here are some of the best shots.

Scenes From Record-Setting Rainfall in South Florida

NBC6 viewers also sent in images of their flooded neighborhoods.

