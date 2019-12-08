Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

1 Injured When Pickup Pinned Under Semi-Trailer in NW Miami-Dade Crash

The semi was hauling liquid nitrogen that began to pour onto the roadway.

At least one driver was injured when a pickup truck became pinned under a semi-trailer in a crash in northwest Miami-Dade early Sunday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the crash near Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 79th Street just after 4:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, units discovered a pickup truck pinned underneath a semi-trailer truck hauling liquid nitrogen, a substance that can cause frostbite or burns if not handled correctly.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Sewage Spill Saga in Fort Lauderdale, Final Day of Hanukkah Amid Fears

Only in Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

Fire Rescue crews had to extricate the pickup driver, who was "heavily entrapped" inside the vehicle.

In the meantime, hazmat crews worked to control and mitigate the leaking liquid nitrogen, which was pouring onto the roadway.

One person was transported to a trauma center for treatment. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade Fire Rescuecar crashtruck
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us