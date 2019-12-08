At least one driver was injured when a pickup truck became pinned under a semi-trailer in a crash in northwest Miami-Dade early Sunday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the crash near Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 79th Street just after 4:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, units discovered a pickup truck pinned underneath a semi-trailer truck hauling liquid nitrogen, a substance that can cause frostbite or burns if not handled correctly.

Fire Rescue crews had to extricate the pickup driver, who was "heavily entrapped" inside the vehicle.

In the meantime, hazmat crews worked to control and mitigate the leaking liquid nitrogen, which was pouring onto the roadway.

One person was transported to a trauma center for treatment. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.