Several people injured after pickup truck slams into restaurant in Florida Keys

Multiple people were injured on Saturday evening, after a pickup truck driver crashed into a restaurant in the Florida Keys.
The truck slammed through Tonio's Seafood Shack & Tiki Bar on Summerland Key around 6:07 p.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff Office.
Several people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but there were no immediate charges or arrests, the MCSO added in a social media post.
What led up to the crash has not yet been released.
