Florida Keys

Several people injured after pickup truck slams into restaurant in Florida Keys

The truck crashed into Tonio's Seafood Shack & Tiki Bar on Saturday evening

By NBC6

Florida Keys truck into restaurant
Florida Keys Sheriff

Multiple people were injured on Saturday evening, after a pickup truck driver crashed into a restaurant in the Florida Keys.

The truck slammed through Tonio's Seafood Shack & Tiki Bar on Summerland Key around 6:07 p.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff Office.

Several people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but there were no immediate charges or arrests, the MCSO added in a social media post.

What led up to the crash has not yet been released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Florida Keys
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us