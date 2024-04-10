Pinecrest Police officer hospitalized after she's shot at gun range in SW Miami-Dade

A Pinecrest Police officer was rushed to the hospital after she was shot at an outdoor gun range in southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Homestead Training Center on Southwest 304th Street near Southwest 117th Avenue.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers at the scene and a portion of the range closed off with yellow crime scene tape.

RAW: Aerial footage shows a gun range in southwest Miami-Dade where a police officer was shot.

Pinecrest Police Department officials said the female officer was shot during a scheduled training exercise.

Police Chief Jason Cohen said the officer was shot by another female officer accidentally. The officer was hit in the arm and another officer applied a tourniquet.

The officer was taken to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital then airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where she was in stable condition.

Her identity hasn't been released but Cohen said she's been with the department for about four years and was going through her annual tactical firearms training.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

