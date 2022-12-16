Pipe Worker Nearly Hit by SUV at Northeast Miami-Dade Gas Station

A pipe worker is thankful to be okay after he was nearly hit by a SUV during an incident Wednesday at a gas station in northeast Miami-Dade.

Video obtained by Only in Dade showed the incident at a Chevron station near the Ives Estate community.

The worker, who was not identified, came out of a pothole just as a SUV comes around the corner and nearly strikes him.

Neither the worker or driver was injured and no charges were filed.