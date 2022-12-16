Only in Dade

Pipe Worker Nearly Hit by SUV at Northeast Miami-Dade Gas Station

Video obtained by Only in Dade showed the incident at a Chevron station near the Ives Estate community

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pipe worker is thankful to be okay after he was nearly hit by a SUV during an incident Wednesday at a gas station in northeast Miami-Dade.

Video obtained by Only in Dade showed the incident at a Chevron station near the Ives Estate community.

The worker, who was not identified, came out of a pothole just as a SUV comes around the corner and nearly strikes him.

Neither the worker or driver was injured and no charges were filed.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Only in DadeMiami-Dadegas station
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us