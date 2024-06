Police activity led to a stretch of the Florida's Turnpike being closed in southwest Miami-Dade on Monday.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 184th Street.

All southbound lanes were closed and traffic was being diverted, with heavy delays.

No other information was immediately known.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.