Police arrest man in connection with shooting at luxury apartments in Edgewater

A man is behind bars after a shooting that left another man in critical condition at the Bay Parc condominium in Edgewater on Friday night.

City of Miami police arrested Louis Olivier Charles, 27, after he called them following the shooting.

According to the police report, Charles and the victim knew each other and were at the pool of the building when a fight broke out and a chain necklace was broken.

After witnesses broke the fight apart, Charles left the pool and returned to his vehicle, on the second story garage, where the victim was waiting for him by the trunk of the car, the police report says.

Another altercation ensued at the parking garage, where, according to the police, the victim threw a punch, which did not land, at Charles and as he fell back, he fired a shot, hitting the victim.

The victim was later taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center by three witnesses who corroborated with police what had happened at the condominium.

As Charles had volunteered to go into the police station for questioning, City of Miami Police were able to arrest him after their investigation concluded that there was no case for self-defense, given that the level of force by Charles was “disproportionate” to the force used by the victim, the police report stated.