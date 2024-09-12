1 detained after disturbance at Aventura Mall, unfounded active shooter reports

One person was detained for allegedly causing a disturbance at Aventura Mall on Wednesday after police received reports of an active shooter, authorities said.

No shots were fired and it was not an active shooter situation, Aventura police said.

After the unspecified disturbance occurred, the suspect allegedly ran into Aventura Mall, where they were arrested. Their name has not been released.

#AventuraPolice A disturbance occurred @cityofaventura that resulted in a foot chase into @AventuraMall property that was initially reported as an active shooter. We have determined that no shots were fired and it was not an active shooter. The subject who caused the disturbance… pic.twitter.com/JtH5zceoU5 — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) September 12, 2024

Video shows officers handcuffing someone that appears to be wearing an orange hard hat and vest.

Authorities did not immediately provide more information about what led to the situation.