Police Ask For Help Identifying Suspect After Online Shooting Threats in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who made a video threatening to shoot people at a public event.

According to police, the suspect appears to be between 15 and 25-years-old and has medium-style dreads.

In the video, the suspect wielded a handgun and claimed to be a Palm Beach County resident, police said.

West Palm Beach police said they are "maintaining an appropriate response of uniformed and plainclothes officers and SWAT team members at the Pride on the Block event in downtown to ensure the safety of everyone."

The annual event to celebrate gay pride is being held on Sunday.

Detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department Strategic Intelligence Center have been in contact with local, state, federal and international agencies to develop additional information on the suspect.

If you recognize the suspect, call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.