Police Cadaver Dogs to Assist at Crime Scene Dig in Southwest Ranches

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police cadaver dogs have been requested to assist at a crime scene dig in Southwest Ranches, authorities said.

Officials with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Davie Police have requested the assistance of their human remains detection K-9s.

Davie Police officials have revelased few details, only confirming that an ongoing investigation is underway at the site on Mustang Trail near Southwest 136th Avenue.

Aerial footage showed more than a dozen investigators excavating the site Friday.

Officials said no other details are being released "so as not to compromise the integrity of this active investigation."

