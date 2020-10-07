West Palm Beach

Police: Car Driven by Family Member Hits, Kills 2-Year-Old

By Associated Press

A 2-year-old girl was struck and killed Tuesday night by a vehicle being driven by a family member, West Palm Beach police said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in a church parking lot, news outlets reported.

Witnesses told investigators the family member accidentally hit the child, police said.

The child was rushed to a hospital in the same vehicle that hit her, but she died from her injuries, police said

The names of the child or the family member were not released. Traffic homicide investigators remained at the scene late into the night. There was no word on whether charges will be filed.

