Police close off parts of ‘Calle Ocho' after apparent hit and run against a scooter

City of Miami police is investigating a possible hit and run after finding two people injured, one being the driver of a scooter, in the 2235 SW 8th area of Little Havana.

Footage from the accident shows what appears to be a Chevrolet sedan facing the wrong way on the one-way street, while the scooter remains are on the street.

Video also shows the car’s driver door is open.

Miami police say the accident points to a hit and run and based on the information uncovered, the crime scene has been expanded.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Both injured victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and find themselves in stable condition.

Detectives are still investigating and trying to identify the person who fled the scene.