Police Find Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Suffering From Medical Issues

Pembroke Pines Police said they have found a missing elderly woman who they said may have been in need of medical help.

PPPD said 80-year-old Nilia Casas was last seen Monday night in the Century Village area and may be traveling on foot.

Have you seen 80-year-old Nilia Casas? She was seen last night in Century Village, possibly traveling on foot. Last seen wearing a white shirt and black leggings. She is diabetic & asthmatic and does not have her medication.



Contact 954-431-2200 with any information. pic.twitter.com/MPBQ2IR0Aw — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 17, 2023

Casas was last seen wearing a white shirt and black leggings. She is diabetic and asthmatic with police saying she did not have her medication.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Tuesday afternoon, Police said Casas had been located and was in "good health."