Police Identify 19-Year-Old Man Killed After Being Shot Multiple Times in Homestead

The Miami-Dade Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Homestead Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived on the scene, officers found 19-year-old Derrick Houston Jr. suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed that there has been a gathering at a residence in the area of SW 260 Terrace and SW 130 Avenue in Miami when several men got involved in a verbal dispute on the street in front of the home.

The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation and then a gun was taken out and shots were fired, striking Houston Jr. multiple times, police said.

A woman, who described herself as Houston Jr.'s girlfriend, told NBC6 he was walking away from the confrontation when he was shot.

"They shot and killed the love of my life," she said. "Somebody who took care of me and my child, that wasn't his child, that loved him as his child. He was there for me through thick and thin. Yes he did his dirt, but he was just changing."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced him dead on the scene. The suspects fled in an unknown direction and are still at large.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.