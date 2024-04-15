Police ID man accused of fatally shooting another driver after crash in NW Miami-Dade

A man accused of fatally shooting another driver after a car crash in northwest Miami-Dade was tracked down and arrested by police on Sunday, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Sunday on Northwest 36th Street near Northwest 32nd Avenue.

It led to an argument before one of the drivers pulled out a firearm and shot the other, police said.

"I heard six shots," Carl Smith, who lives nearby, told NBC6. "I went over next door, see the man laying on the ground."

Police responded to the scene where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Officers obtained cellphone video from a witness, which allegedly showed the shooter discharge a black rifle. It also showed the vehicle he left the scene in, according to an arrest report.

Orly Yeriel Cintron-Nieves mugshot

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the suspected shooter, identified as Orly Yeriel Cintron-Nieves, was arrested after he fled and barricaded himself inside a home along Southwest 137th Avenue.

The 23-year-old man was taken into custody and then transported to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment.

Following his release, he was taken to the MDPD Homicide Bureau, where he police say he confessed to shooting the victim several times with a black rife, according to an arrest report.

Cintron-Nieves is facing several charges included second degree murder with a weapon and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

The victim's identity has not been released.