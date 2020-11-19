Miami-Dade

Police Identify People Found Dead Inside Kendall Mansion

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have identified the two people who were found dead inside a short-term rental mansion in Kendall earlier this week.

The victims are Tyrone Coleman, 23, and Jessica Moye, 26, Miami-Dade police said Thursday.

A cleaning crew discovered their bodies Tuesday inside the home in the 9300 block of Southwest 136 Street. Police haven't revealed how they died.

Local

making a difference 4 hours ago

‘Give Miami Day' Takes on New Meaning in COVID Pandemic

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

NBC 6 found the home was listed on various vacation rental sites, going from around $800 to just under $1,200 a night. Airbnb said the home was not being rented through their platform at the time of the death investigation.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeKendallhomicide
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us