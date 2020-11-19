Police Identify People Found Dead Inside Kendall Mansion

Police have identified the two people who were found dead inside a short-term rental mansion in Kendall earlier this week.

The victims are Tyrone Coleman, 23, and Jessica Moye, 26, Miami-Dade police said Thursday.

A cleaning crew discovered their bodies Tuesday inside the home in the 9300 block of Southwest 136 Street. Police haven't revealed how they died.

NBC 6 found the home was listed on various vacation rental sites, going from around $800 to just under $1,200 a night. Airbnb said the home was not being rented through their platform at the time of the death investigation.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case.