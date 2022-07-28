Police in Standoff With Armed, Barricaded Suspect at Hialeah Home

Police were in a standoff Thursday with an armed suspect who was barricaded inside a home in Hialeah.
Officers were initially called to the scene near Palm Avenue and East 53rd Terrace when neighbors called police after spotting the man walking in front of a home with a gun and a propane tank, Hialeah Police said.
Footage from Chopper 6 showed a shirtless man walking around in the front driveway, holding a gun. SWAT officers were seen around the neighborhood.
Police believe he is alone inside of the home.
Family members at the scene identified the man as 34-year-old David Rodriguez, who, according to police records, has been arrested multiple times. His family believes he was triggered by a breakup.
No other information has been released at this time.
Police advised residents in the area to stay inside their homes and stay away from windows.
