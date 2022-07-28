Miami-Dade

Police in Standoff With Armed, Barricaded Suspect at Hialeah Home

Police advised residents in the area to stay inside their homes and stay away from windows.

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police were in a standoff Thursday with an armed suspect who was barricaded inside a home in Hialeah.

Officers were initially called to the scene near Palm Avenue and East 53rd Terrace when neighbors called police after spotting the man walking in front of a home with a gun and a propane tank, Hialeah Police said.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a shirtless man walking around in the front driveway, holding a gun. SWAT officers were seen around the neighborhood.

Police believe he is alone inside of the home.

Family members at the scene identified the man as 34-year-old David Rodriguez, who, according to police records, has been arrested multiple times. His family believes he was triggered by a breakup.

Miami-Dade Police
David Rodriguez in a 2013 mugshot

No other information has been released at this time.

Police advised residents in the area to stay inside their homes and stay away from windows.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeHialeahSWAT standoff
