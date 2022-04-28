Police Increase Reward for Information in South Florida Toddler's Killing

Police increased the reward for information in the April killing of a Palm Beach County toddler who was shot while sitting in the backseat of a car.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 1-year-old Kaleb Watson was shot April 7th whole the car was parked in an alley in West Palm Beach. Watson was in the car with his mother and father when a gunman came up and opened fire according to police.

Watson's mother was also shot while his father was not hit.

"The people that are responsible know exactly what happened, and the people that witnessed this incident knows what happened," West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley said a news conference Wednesday. "We're asking for them to come forward."

Police increased the reward to $40,000 for information. Adderley said police are not getting much cooperation from people who live in what he called a "high crime" neighborhood.

"A 16-month-old was murdered. Where's the voice of the community?" Adderley said. "Is it that this is gonna be accepted by the people that live in this neighborhood? Or are we gonna make a positive change?"

Anyone with information is asked to call West Palm Beach Police or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.