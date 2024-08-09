3 killed, 1 hurt in 4-car crash in Fort Lauderdale

Three people are dead after a crash involving four vehicles in Fort Lauderdale Thursday night.

The crash happened on Northwest 31st Avenue and 16th Street.

Fire rescue transported four people, all suffering from life-threatening injuries, to Broward Health Medical Center, police said.

Authorities shut down part of the road to traffic as they investigated. Several people were at the crash site when police and paramedics arrived.

Lina Hankerson, who lives on 32nd Street, said she heard the crash from inside her home and drove over to see what happened.

“I'm totally affected seeing this tragedy and knowing the grief that four different families are going to have to deal with, it's devastating,” Hankerson said.

NBC6 reached out to Fort Lauderdale police for more information.

Correction (Aug. 9, 2024 at 9:15 a.m. EST): An earlier version of this story misstated the city where the crash occurred. It happened in Fort Lauderdale.