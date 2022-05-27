3-Year-Old Drowns in Homestead Retention Pond

Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy drowned in a retention pond Friday in Homestead.

Homestead Police responded at around 5 p.m. near the 600 block of NE 21st Avenue after the child was reported missing.

Police brought K-9s and drones to look for the child, who was described as autistic and non-verbal.

The child was later found in a retention pond behind a home, police said, and was later pronounced dead at Homestead Hospital.

The boy's identity was not released.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.