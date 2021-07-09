Opa-Locka

Police Investigate After Bullets Hit Several Vehicles in Opa-locka

By NBC 6

Police are investigating after someone fired gunshots Friday afternoon and struck a county code enforcement vehicle and a delivery truck in Opa-locka.

The shooting happened near Johnson Street and Ali Baba Avenue, police said. No one was injured, but officials said the bullets were fired toward a Miami-Dade Code Enforcement truck.

A delivery truck also took a hit from the bullets.

“When my door swung open, bang, bang, bang, windows shattered," said Taveris Williams, who was delivering food in the area at the time of the shooting.

Williams said he would have been struck if he stepped out of the truck.

“I’m blessed right now, real blessed," he said. "I’m shook and upset, but I’m blessed."

