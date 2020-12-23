Hollywood

Police Investigate After Man Killed in Downtown Hollywood Shooting

Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Hollywood that left one man dead.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting just after 4:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or possible motive that led up to the shooting.

Authorities say they are hoping nearby surveillance cameras captured images of those involved in the shooting.

This story is continuing to develop. Check back for more details.

