Police investigate burglaries at 2 North Miami Beach businesses

Two businesses in a North Miami Beach shopping plaza were apparently burglarized early Tuesday.

The businesses are located at 13744 Biscayne Boulevard and 13720 Biscayne Boulevard, the North Miami Beach Police Department said.

Video from the scene showed authorities taping off the scene. The door of The Guitar Nook was completely smashed, and glass littered the floor where officers stood. The door of the uBreakiFix was also smashed, but it was not clear if the burglar was able to get inside.

The burglar fled before police got to the scene, authorities said. They did not immediately say if money, merchandise or other materials were stolen.

No injuries were reported.