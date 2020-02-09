Police Investigate Incident at Miccosukee Resort, Two Sent to Hospital

Police are responding to an incident at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming that sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.

Miccosukee police units responded to reports of a shooting at the resort around 3 a.m.

Two people were transported to Kendall Region Medical Center, one by helicopter, though the status of their condition remains unknown.

No further information was immediately known. The incident is currently under investigation by Miccosukee Police, and the resort remains open for business.