Car hits bicyclist in Sheridan Street: Hollywood Police

Police are investigating after a car struck a bicyclist Thursday morning in Hollywood.

Around 6 a.m., Hollywood Police responded to a bicyclist hit by a car in Sheridan Street and North 19th Avenue.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed a white car with its windshield smashed and what looked like blood on the pavement next to it.

The bicyclist was transported to Memorial Regional, according to police.

Police have Sheridan Street heading eastbound at North 20th Avenue and Federal Highway blocked and cars are having to head a different direction.

No further information was available on the condition of the victim or driver.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.