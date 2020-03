Police are investigating the scene of a shooting that left one person injured in Miami Beach Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Miami Beach Police say the incident occurred along the 500 block of Ocean Drive.

They say an officer was notified of a male armed with a gun inside a residence on Ocean Drive.

POLICE: Officers on scene of a shooting incident along the 500 block of Ocean Drive.



Please avoid the area. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 15, 2020

The man suffered a gunshot wound from the officer and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

No officer was injured.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates