Police investigate swatting calls that targeted South Florida malls

Authorities across South Florida said they are looking into swatting calls that targeted shopping malls over the weekend.

On Saturday, Town Center at Boca Raton was evacuated after an apparent threat made by a caller, police said.

Boca Raton Police later announced that the threat was made during a swatting call and confirmed that no suspicious items were found at the scene.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade Police confirmed to NBC6 that they received another swatting call. This time, in regards to Dadeland Mall.

The Broward Sheriff's Office also detained and questioned a man over a possible bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday night. Detectives said it was baseless.

NBC6 is working to confirm other reports of possible swatting calls.