Police investigating after 13-year-old shot and killed in Florida City

Police are investigating after a 13-year-old was fatally shot in Florida City on Saturday night.

The shooting happened near the 1300 block of Northwest 6th Avenue at around 8 p.m., Florida City Police officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When officers responded, they found a child in a backyard with gunshot wounds.

Authorities immediately began life-saving efforts until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on scene and airlifted the young teen to Jackson South Trauma.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Unfortunately, he did not survive.

The family has identified the teen as Johvon Taylor.

The teen's family told NBC6 the shooting appeared to have been random. They described Taylor as a loving and caring person that was full of energy.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is the second young person killed by gun violence since January 1 --- It has to stop. #NoMoreShooting #GunsDown pic.twitter.com/mBjaDqE1bZ — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) January 5, 2025

Miami-Dade Crimestoppers said Florida City has already lost two young locals in 2025 to gun violence, not even a week into the new year.

Crimestoppers is asking the community for help in locating the suspect. You can call them at 305-471-TIPS.