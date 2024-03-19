Police investigating after 2 people found dead at Hallandale Beach home

Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in Hallandale Beach Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the home in the 200 block of Southeast 8th Street regarding two deceased individuals, Hallandale Beach Police officials said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers outside the home, including two men who appeared to be in hazmat clothing.

The identities of the two people were unknown. Police said there's currently so indication of foul play.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.