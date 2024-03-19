Hallandale Beach

Police investigating after 2 people found dead at Hallandale Beach home

Officers responded to the home in the 200 block of Southeast 8th Street regarding two deceased individuals, Hallandale Beach Police officials said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in Hallandale Beach Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the home in the 200 block of Southeast 8th Street regarding two deceased individuals, Hallandale Beach Police officials said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers outside the home, including two men who appeared to be in hazmat clothing.

The identities of the two people were unknown. Police said there's currently so indication of foul play.

The incident remains under investigation.

